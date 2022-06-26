Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 4,315 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $508,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

