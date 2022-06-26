Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,557 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 2.1% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.57.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $144.77 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

