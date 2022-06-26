Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Lifted by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 3.7% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Chevron by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $144.77 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $284.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.57.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

