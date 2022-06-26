Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.57.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $144.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

