Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.0% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 589,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1,628.5% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 14,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $3,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $144.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.29 and a 200-day moving average of $150.04. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.57.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

