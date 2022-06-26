Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSSE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 553,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 117,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 20,886 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $890,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $938,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 57.35% and a negative net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.
