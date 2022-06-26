Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 49,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 240,918 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVII. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 262.9% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,640,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,484 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 64.7% during the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 448,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 470.8% during the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 303,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

