Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Shares of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) rose 11.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 958,378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,681,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The stock has a market cap of C$59.61 million and a PE ratio of -1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45.
About Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.