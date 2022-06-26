Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Shares of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) rose 11.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 958,378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,681,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market cap of C$59.61 million and a PE ratio of -1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45.

About Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC)

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. engages in refining landfill, and municipal and commercial waste into a renewable diesel in Canada. It uses landfill waste, tires, plastics, wood shavings, and paper products to produce renewable Kerosene, highway diesel, and naphtha. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp.

