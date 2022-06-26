Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,436 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cigna by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 40.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cigna by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,660 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Cigna by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 504,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management raised its position in Cigna by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 25,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $265.13 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $273.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,937,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $249,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.12.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

