Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 52,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 440,893 shares.The stock last traded at $117.01 and had previously closed at $113.58.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.51 and a 200 day moving average of $123.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 55,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 47,993 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $2,278,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 285,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,549,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

