CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Trading Up 8.1%

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) traded up 8.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.36 and last traded at $18.24. 4,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 110,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.22.
CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Equities research analysts expect that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC)
CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CinCor Pharma (CINC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.