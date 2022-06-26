CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Trading Up 8.1%

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) traded up 8.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.36 and last traded at $18.24. 4,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 110,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.22.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Equities research analysts expect that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINC. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth $911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth $565,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

About CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC)

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

