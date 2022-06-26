Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,685,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,306 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE C opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.70. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

