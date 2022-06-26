Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 21,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,569,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

CCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $2.15 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $589.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $525.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $886,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,872,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,698,614.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,671,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,643 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 16,404,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,925,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,317,000 after acquiring an additional 492,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,947,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,497,000 after acquiring an additional 321,422 shares during the period. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,915,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

