Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CWAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 2,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $28,236.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,240.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 52,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $724,067.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,565,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,390,990.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 547,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,738.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $7,683,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,405,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,104,000. 21.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $13.15 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a current ratio of 12.03.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

