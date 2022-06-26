Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWEN. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 270.46, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $39.75.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.91 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.354 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,084.62%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

