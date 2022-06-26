CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $21.85 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 6.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,817,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 3,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,478,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,359.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,291.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,587.43.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

