Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,236,000 after buying an additional 92,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,810,000 after buying an additional 62,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hershey by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,814,000 after buying an additional 90,251 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hershey by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,405,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,850,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,591,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

NYSE HSY opened at $220.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.67 and a 200 day moving average of $207.68. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,403,432.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,455,486. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

