Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,430 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 298.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $35.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.93.

