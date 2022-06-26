Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 282 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

Shares of LHX opened at $233.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.94. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

