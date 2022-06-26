Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 298 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,801,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,808.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,197,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $77.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.