Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,039 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 780.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH opened at $198.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.57 and a beta of 1.41. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,700 shares of company stock worth $30,059,459. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.41.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

