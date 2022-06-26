Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $207,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $63.08 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

