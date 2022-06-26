Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $226,000 Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,040,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,671 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $65,015,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,975 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,739 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WY stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.12. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

