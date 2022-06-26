Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.47.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

