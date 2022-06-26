Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $469.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $492.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.53. The company has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.05.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.