Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

IRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NYSE IRT opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.88. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.38.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.61%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.