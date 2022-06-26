Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 228,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $62.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.92. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,092,304 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

