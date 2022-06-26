Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,111 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

NYSE:EMR opened at $82.03 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

