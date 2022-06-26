Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 539 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after purchasing an additional 456,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 608,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,857,000 after purchasing an additional 66,728 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,992,000 after purchasing an additional 430,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $735,608,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $314.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $292.32 and a 12 month high of $421.76.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.64.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

