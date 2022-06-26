Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 132 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,359.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,291.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,587.43. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

