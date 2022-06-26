Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 164 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,706,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,993,000 after buying an additional 73,162 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,548,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,850,000 after buying an additional 109,561 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,178,000 after buying an additional 370,683 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 824,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,651,000 after purchasing an additional 107,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,848,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.75 and its 200 day moving average is $97.91. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.