Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,178 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,610,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,722,000 after acquiring an additional 193,315 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,029,000 after acquiring an additional 127,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equity Residential from $86.50 to $78.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 target price on Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $71.82 on Friday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average is $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

