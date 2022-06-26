Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

KOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $60.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.3528 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 73.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after acquiring an additional 31,937 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,236,000 after acquiring an additional 181,909 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 581,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,846,000 after acquiring an additional 95,361 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 444,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,440,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

