Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CGEAF shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of CGEAF opened at $67.45 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $67.45 and a one year high of $97.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.92 and its 200-day moving average is $79.59.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

