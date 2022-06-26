Cohen Steven A/Sac Capital Mgm Sells 163,122 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) Director Cohen Steven A/Sac Capital Mgm sold 163,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $1,729,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cohen Steven A/Sac Capital Mgm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Cohen Steven A/Sac Capital Mgm sold 114,889 shares of Laureate Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $1,315,479.05.

On Thursday, June 16th, Cohen Steven A/Sac Capital Mgm sold 237,975 shares of Laureate Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $2,672,459.25.

Shares of LAUR opened at $11.35 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $15.10 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laureate Education (Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

