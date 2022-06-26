Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Trading Down 2.2%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.12. 12,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,006,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $840.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ( NYSE:CBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.64). Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBD. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 872.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

