Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 688,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 6,652,060 shares.The stock last traded at $3.10 and had previously closed at $2.97.

Several analysts have issued reports on SID shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 18.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is 22.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 50.8% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 145,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 49,127 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 37.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 49.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the period. 2.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

