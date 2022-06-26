Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,199 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $1,337,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 39.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $420,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of CAG opened at $34.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

In related news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,121.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.09.

Conagra Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.