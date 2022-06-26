Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by First Command Bank

First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,334,749,000 after acquiring an additional 505,539 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,378,000 after acquiring an additional 479,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,421,000 after acquiring an additional 204,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,351,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,869,000 after acquiring an additional 168,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $92.93 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.87.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 72.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

