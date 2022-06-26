Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Trading 9.7% Higher

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.11. 34,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 739,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 100.02% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Constellium by 225.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Constellium during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Constellium by 26.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Constellium during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

