Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Shares of Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 43654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market cap of C$110.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25.

Get Copper Fox Metals alerts:

About Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company's principal asset is the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in northern British Columbia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Fox Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Fox Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.