Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Shares of Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 43654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The company has a market cap of C$110.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25.
About Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Copper Fox Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Fox Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.