Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.90 to C$5.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

