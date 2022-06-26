Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $8.96. Approximately 48,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,208,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1808 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 32.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

