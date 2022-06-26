Critical Analysis: MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) and VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO)

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VIA optronics and MaxLinear’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIA optronics $213.92 million 0.28 -$13.91 million ($0.63) -4.13 MaxLinear $892.40 million 3.02 $41.97 million $0.90 38.76

MaxLinear has higher revenue and earnings than VIA optronics. VIA optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for VIA optronics and MaxLinear, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 MaxLinear 0 0 9 0 3.00

VIA optronics presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 438.46%. MaxLinear has a consensus price target of $69.60, indicating a potential upside of 99.54%. Given VIA optronics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than MaxLinear.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.4% of VIA optronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of MaxLinear shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of MaxLinear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

VIA optronics has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxLinear has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VIA optronics and MaxLinear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIA optronics -6.62% -16.33% -7.59% MaxLinear 7.58% 40.53% 18.28%

Summary

MaxLinear beats VIA optronics on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

VIA optronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management. The company offers broadband radio transceiver front ends, data converters, embedded systems and software architecture, and architecture and system design for highly integrated end-to-end communication platform solutions. Its products are used in various electronic devices, such as cable data over cable service interface specifications (DOCSIS), fiber and DSL broadband modems and gateways; Wi-Fi and wireline routers for home networking; radio transceivers and modems for 4G/5G base-station and backhaul infrastructure; and fiber-optic modules for data center, metro, and long-haul transport networks, as well as power management and interface products. It serves electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and original design manufacturers (ODMs) through a direct sales force, third-party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

