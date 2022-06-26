Critical Contrast: Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) & Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU – Get Rating) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alexco Resource and Barrick Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexco Resource $17.16 million 3.79 -$2.51 million ($0.11) -3.64 Barrick Gold $11.99 billion 2.79 $2.02 billion $1.14 16.47

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Alexco Resource. Alexco Resource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Alexco Resource and Barrick Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexco Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrick Gold 1 4 7 0 2.50

Alexco Resource presently has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 712.50%. Barrick Gold has a consensus target price of $31.01, indicating a potential upside of 65.13%. Given Alexco Resource’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alexco Resource is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Alexco Resource and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexco Resource -90.08% -10.37% -9.02% Barrick Gold 16.87% 6.42% 4.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.3% of Alexco Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Alexco Resource has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Alexco Resource on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexco Resource (Get Rating)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Barrick Gold (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick. Nevada Gold Mines is the world’s largest gold mining complex. Barrick owns and operates six Tier One gold mines: Cortez, Carlin and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada, Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali, Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.



It has gold and copper mines and projects in 13 countries in North and South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Saudi Arabia. Barrick’s diversified portfolio spans the world’s most prolific gold districts and is focused on high-margin, long life assets.

