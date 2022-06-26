Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,962,000 after acquiring an additional 33,933 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCI. StockNews.com lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $174.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.60. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

