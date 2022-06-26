Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,548,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,104,698,000 after purchasing an additional 896,553 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,099,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,334,000 after purchasing an additional 381,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,348,000 after purchasing an additional 337,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $174.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.60. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

