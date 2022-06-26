CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock Price Down 2.9%

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.79. 45,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,918,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $634.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.98.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. Research analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CTI BioPharma news, CFO David Kirske sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $372,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,935.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,000 shares of company stock worth $589,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. Bleichroeder LP increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 1,443.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,859,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,707 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $6,555,000. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,034,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,726,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after acquiring an additional 836,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.