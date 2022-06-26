Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) dropped 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 8,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 936,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cue Health Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in Cue Health during the first quarter valued at about $57,927,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cue Health by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 57,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cue Health by 44.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 68,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cue Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cue Health by 616.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 67,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

