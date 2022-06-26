Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) dropped 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 8,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 936,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97.
Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cue Health Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cue Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLTH)
Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.
