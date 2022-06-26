CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Trading Up 8.8%

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $111.28 and last traded at $111.00. Approximately 1,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 104,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.01.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $222.87 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 59.89%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.92%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 707.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.